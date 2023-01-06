The Kwara State Police Command has arrested one Issa Naigheti for allegedly kidnapping his father and collecting a ransom of N2.5m.

Ajayi Okasanmi, spokesman of the command, who disclosed this said the suspect was arrested around Kambi area of Ilorin.

He said officers attached to the anti-kidnapping team of the Kwara police command arrested the suspect while on the trail of suspected kidnappers.

Son kidnaps father, collects N2.5m ransom. Photo credit: Daily Trust

Source: UGC

Okasanmi added that efforts were ongoing to arrest his other accomplices.

“The suspect confessed under interrogation to having conspired with two others to kidnap his father, Bature Naigboho in Igboho/Igbeti area of Oyo State and collected N2.5m ransom”, Okasanmi said.

He added that the case would be transferred to Oyo State, the venue of the crime.

Source: Legit.ng