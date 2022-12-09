NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, has said he is not forming a merger with another party

The former governor of Kano state expressed optimism that the NNPP will win the 2023 presidential election and other seats

Kwakwanso also described as "rubbish" the question asking him if he would step down for another presidential candidate

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, has described the promoters of his rumoured merger with another party as failed politicians.

Kwankwaso said this on Thursday, December 8, while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, shortly after he addressed the NNPP members at the party secretariat in the state capital, The Punch reported.

The NNPP presidential candidate denied that he planned a merger of the party with other political parties ahead of the 2023 general election.

NNPP will win in 2023, Kwankwaso says

Describing the merger rumour as "absolute nonsense", Kankwaso expressed optimism that NNPP will be victorious in 2023.

He said:

“That’s absolute nonsense. You see we believe that we are not above the three or four parties in this country, but by 2023, next year, by the grace of God, the NNPP will win the election at national and all other levels.

“So, these are people who are failed politicians who have nothing to tell Nigerians other than to spread unnecessary rumour of a merger.

“Merger is already gone. We have our candidates. In all the parties, everybody is campaigning. So, disregard that nonsense.”

Don't ask me rubish, Kwankwaso fumes

The NNPP flagbearer lost his temper when asked if he would step down for any candidate, saying, “don’t ask me that rubbish.”

On what he would do if elected, the former Kano state governor pledged to strengthen Nigeria’s armed forces with one million recruits.

He added that his government would grant education at all levels to citizens and place priority on youth and women empowerment.

