Ahmadu Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa state, has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the designated venue for APC governorship campaign venue in the state would not be available for use

In a letter of response to the president's request signed by Bashiru Ahmad, Adamawa SSG, the governor said the Ribadu's square is under renovation and would not be completed at that time

Fintiri, who is seeking for 2nd term in office, would battle with Aishatu Binani, APC governorship candidate in the state and only female guber aspirant with a major political party

Yola, Adamawa - Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa state, has denied the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to make use of the state facility, Ribadu Square, for the flag-off of the governorship campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

According to the response letter, signed by Bashiru Ahmad, secretary to the state government, cited by Legit.ng, the facility is under construction and will only be available for the APC presidential campaign.

Why PDP governor denies President Buhari's request

APC governorship candidate in the state, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani), is the only female governorship candidate with a major political party in the 2023 election.

She will be contesting against Fintiri, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is also running for a second term in office.

President Muhammadu Buhari on the other hand will be joining the APC campaign train and Monday, and with the letter, he is expected to start from Adamawa state.

Adamawa is also the home of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming poll.

The letter reads:

"I write to acknowledge your letter ref. SH/COS/28/16/A/793 dated 3" January, 2023 addressed to His Excellency, the Governor, in respect of the above subject matter.

"It is with utmost joy that we always welcome the news of a visit by The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Adamawa State and always prepare to accord him a rousing welcome with the highest level of respect notwithstanding political party difference.

"Please note that, on this proposed visit that is scheduled for 9 January, 2023 and considering the purpose of the visit which is rally, the only befitting place (Ribadu Square) that is secured enough to host Mr. President, on occasions like this, and the surrounding infrastructural facilities are under extensive renovation. We therefore write to inform you that, much as we would want to provide a place befitting to receive Mr. President, we are constrained because we cannot guarantee the readiness of Ribadu Square before the due date of the flag-off. However, we are working round the clock and racing against time, along with the Contractors, to get the place fairly ready to receive the President on the 18 January, 2023 when the Presidential campaign train of the APC berth in our State.

"Sir, while hoping that you will take seriously the foregoing in your planning, accept, as always my highest respect for your esteemed office."

