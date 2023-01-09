A high-profile defection has hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state as Senator Jibrilla Bindow defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Yola, Adamawa state - Senator Jibrilla Bindow, the immediate past governor of Adamawa state has reportedly dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Channels TV reported that the former APC chieftain is now backing Governor Umaru Fintiri’s re-election bid.

Senator Bindow is also backing Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

It was gathered that the former governor made his defection known to Governor Fintiri through a delegation of 250 leaders of his support groups.

Speaking at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Yola on Monday, January 9, the leader of the delegation Abdullahi Bakari said the visit is on the directive of their principal.

Bakari said the former governor has asked them to convey his appreciation to Governor Fintiri for ensuring the completion of projects he inherited across the state.

Why we will back Atiku - Bindow's allies

Bakari also said they are also throwing their weight behind the former Vice President Atiku in his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

They said the PDP presidential flagbearer has been a leader to them over the years and therefore needs their support for his presidential bid.

