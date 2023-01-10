Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has accused the APC of being scared to display the ongoing development in the state to its visitor

Yola, Adamawa - Ahmadu Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa state, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was scared to showcase the infrastructural projects of his administration to the visitors.

The governor said this is the reason the opposition in the state decided to flag off its governorship campaign in the state on the outskirt of Yola, Adamawa state capital.

Fintiri, who is seeking his second term ambition under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was earlier reported to have denied the APC the request to make use of Ribadu's Square at the state capital.

In a response letter earlier sighted by legit.ng to President Muhammadu Buhari, signed by Bashiru Ahmad, the secretary to the state government, Fintiri said the Ribadu Square in the state capital is under serious renovation and would not be available for APC to host the president.

Adamawa government then urged President Buhari to suspend his visit to the state until January 19 when Ribadu Square might have been ready for use.

But the APC later holds its presidential rally and governorship campaign flag-off in the state as scheduled where leaders of the party were in attendance, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the development, Governor Fintiri took to his Twitter page and accused the APC of being scared to showcase the ongoing development in the state to his guests.

He said:

"Scared of having visitors driving into the city to see projects everywhere, APC decided to hold its rally in a neighbourhood at the outskirts of Yola."

Fintiri, who is seeking for 2nd term in office, would battle with Aishatu Binani, APC governorship candidate in the state and only female guber aspirant with a major political party.

