The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was on Monday, January 9, declared as Nigeria's next president

This declaration was made by President Muhammadu Buhari during a mega campaign rally held in Adamawa state

During the rally, Buhari also boasted that Aisha's Binani, the ruling party's governorship candidate in the state, will perform according to and even beyond expectations

Adamawa - For the records, President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up on whom he wants to become Nigeria's next president after the February 25 presidential election.

President Buhari made the revelation on Monday, January 9, during a mega rally in Adamawa state.

According to Buhari, Tinubu is Nigeria's next president (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

The massive rally which attracted a mammoth crowd was for the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s governorship candidate in the northern state, Aishatu Binani, and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Premium Times reports.

Concerning Binani, Buhari noted that for a long time, women have been far from governance but now is the moment to vote for a female as a state governor.

The Nigerian leader, confident of Binani's potential to deliver, boasted that she will exceed expectations.

On Tinubu, the president, as contained in Joe Igbokwe's Facebook post on Monday, said:

“I came here to campaign for the next President of Nigeria; the APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the first female Governor in Nigeria, Senator Aisha Binani.

"Women have always been far from governance, it’s time to vote the first female Governor to see what it is truly like, I assure you she will exceed expectations.”

