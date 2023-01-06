The DSS has clarified that it has no case in court against the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu

Peter Afunanya, the spokesman of the secret police, gave the clarification and warned against plots to undermine the service

The DSS spokesman was reacting to the reports on an order of the FCT High Court which barred security agencies from arresting the INEC chairman

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has clarified that it did not take Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to court.

The spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya, said this while reacting to reports on the order of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court which restrained security agencies, including DSS, from arresting Yakubu.

The DSS has clarified that it did not take INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu to court.

Recall that Justice M. A. Hassan, on Wednesday, January 4, refused the application seeking to remove the INEC chairman from office over an alleged false asset declaration.

The judge held that Prof Yakubu’s asset declaration was lawful, valid and in compliance with the law.

The suit filed by Somadina Uzoabaka (not DSS) had wanted the court to issue an order compelling the INEC chairman to recuse himself from office pending his probe by security agencies.

DSS has no case in court against INEC chairman, says Afunanya

Reacting on Friday, January 6, Afunanya said the DSS has no court case against the INEC chairman, Daily Trust reported.

The secret police warned against plots to distract or undermine the service and other security and law enforcement agencies from undertaking their constitutional roles.

It also assured Nigerians and the international community of its commitment to the maintenance of law and order, including an accomplishment of a free and fair 2023 election as pledged by President Muhammadu Buhari.

