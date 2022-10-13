The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised an alarm over an alleged plan to remove INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has alleged that there is a plot to remove the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The coalition further in a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, October 12, claimed that the move was being hatched in a bid to undermine the polls.

The CUPP comprises the majority of the opposition political parties in the country.

2023 elections: Plots to deactivate BVAS uncovered - CUPP

The CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, also alleged that the coalition uncovered plots to deactivate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) from being used in the election, The Punch reported.

Ugochinyere who spoke on behalf of the opposition parties added that there were plans to also stop electronic transmission of results at the polls.

APC member behind fresh plots against INEC, CUPP claims

Ugochinyere alleged that the plots were being spearheaded by a top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southeast region of the party.

Recall that the coalition had previously accused Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state pf being involved in an alleged voter registration fraud in the state.

INEC, however, debunked the CUPP's claims in Imo state though the electoral commission is yet to react to the fresh allegations.

Former INEC chairman Jega reacts

Speaking on the development, INEC former chairman Prof Attahiru has urged the electoral umpire to resist pressure by politicians who oppose to the deployment BVAS for the 2023 elections.

Speaking on Channels TV, Jega said the desperation of politicians grows as the country gets closer to an election season.

The former INEC chairman said while he would not lend any credibility to CUPP's allegations, he knew from personal experience that some politicians "became afraid that using the card reader was going to stop rigging the election using their own methods".

He said the unnamed politicians demanded publicly for him to "either resign or go on what they called terminal leave" so that he won't have to supervise the conduct of the 2015 general elections.

Alleged plot to remove INEC chairman: Nigerians react

Olorundajo Segun said:

"Alarmist! That's what they (CUPP) do in every election circle. Is their stock in trade..."

Matthew Anosike said:

"They'll not set this country on fire with their inordinate ambition."

Aniedi Eshiet said:

"This story always comes up every election year."

Ike Positive alleged:

"APC wants INEC chairman removed because of BIVAS and electronic transmission.

"APC knows that there is fire on the mountain come next year. Wasted eight years in power."

INEC delists 2.7m voter registrants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that INEC chairman, Prof. Yukubu, on Tuesday, October 11, stated that the commission has deleted not less than 2.7 million names from its voter register over double registrations.

He also disclosed that the new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) will be ready by November., adding that at the moment, about 50% of the new PVCs were ready, but yet to be distributed to collection centres.

Considering the widespread insecurity in Nigeria, the INEC boss said the commission is really worried for its staff members during the general elections, especially in the southeast and northwest regions.

