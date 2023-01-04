A move to get the chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, removed from office ahead of the 2023 general election has hit a legal brick wall

Somadina Uzoabaka in a suit had asked the High Court of the FCT to order the INEC boss to step down from office pending the investigation of an alleged false assets declaration

However, the court presided over by Justice M. A. Hassan dismissed the suit, holding that Yakubu complied with all relevant requirements in declaring his assets

FCT, Abuja - The coast appears to be clear for the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, as the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Garki has dismissed a suit seeking his probe over alleged false assets declaration.

Justice M. A. Hassan ruled on Wednesday, January 4, that Yakubu complied with all relevant requirements in declaring his assets, The Nation reported.

He held that the declaration of assets by the INEC boss was lawful, valid and in compliance with the law.

According to the judge, Professor Yakubu cannot be probed by any of the nation’s security agencies as the suit requested because he complied with the relevant laws in his assets declaration.

Why INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu can't be removed from office, judge reveals

Justice Hassan also declared that the INEC chairman could not be removed from office over an unsubstantiated allegation of false assets declaration.

He declined to grant any of the 14 reliefs sought in the suit filed by Somadina Uzoabaka.

Uzoabaka had wanted the court to issue an order of mandatory injunction directing and compelling the INEC chairman to recuse, excuse and exclude himself and or step down from office pending the investigation of the various allegations against him by security agencies.

The claimant also sought an order stopping the INEC boss from holding or assuming any public office for 10 years.

He equally wanted the court to compel security agencies to probe the INEC boss’ claims about his assets declaration.

What INEC chairman told the court

Responding via his lawyers in court, Yakubu faulted Uzoabaka’s claims and tendered documents before the court to establish the sources of the funds with which he purchased the assets which the claimant claimed were illegally acquired.

The INEC chairman said his assets declaration was validly done and the court agreed with him.

