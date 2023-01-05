The build-up to next month's presidential elections is not going down well for the Action Alliance (AA) party

The appellate court in Abuja refused the appeal of the sacked national chairman of the party Chief Kenneth Udeze

Udeze's primary election which produced the presidential candidacy of Hamza Al-Mustapha also led to his sack by the court

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidacy of Hamza Al-Mustapha of the Action Alliance (AA) has been placed in jeopardy following a recent development issued by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

On Thursday, January 5, the court rejected the appeal seeking a reversal of an initial judgement that led to the sack of Chief Kenneth Udeze as the party's national chairman and Hamza Al-Mustapha as the presidential candidate heading into the 2023 polls.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld the sack of Major Hamza Al-Mustapha as AA presidential candidate. Photo credits: @SleekStineszn, @elisha_ekanem

On why the appeal was rejected, the appellate court comprise a three-member panel led by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem held that the appeal was defective and hence, incompetent.

As reported by PM News, Al-Mustapha emerged victorious at the party's primary polls by 506 votes under the umbrella of the Udeze faction.

In furtherance to the ruling, the presiding panel stated that the appeal initiated by Udeze was wrongly documented as it was not supposed to be done under the name of AA nor was the party supposed to be listed as a respondent.

The ruling was on the appeal marked: CA/ABJ/PRE/ROA/CV/1472MI/2022, with which Udeze (who was suspended and later expelled) had sought to void the Dec. 22, 2022 ruling of the Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja.

Prequel to the recent ruling, Justice Zainab Abubakar of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, December 22 dismissed the appeal of Udeze’s application as she held that the candidate of Dr Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje faction was the authentic candidate of the party.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the names of the candidates which had been submitted to it.

