The request by the Labour Party to use an Ebonyi state-owned stadium for its campaign has been approved

The approval was expressly made by the governor of the state David Umahi, ahead of the slated date for the Labour Party's campaign

Umahi also warned against denying access to government-owned facilities to opposition political parties

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has warned against preventing other political parties from using government-owned facilities in the ongoing campaign rallies across the country.

Kicking against dirty politics, the All Progressives Congress governor instructed the ministry of youth and sports in Ebonyi state to grant access to the Labour Party (LP) the use of the state stadium for its rally.

Governor Umahi has warned against denying political parties access to government-owned facilities during campaigns. Photo: Peter Obi, David Umahi

The rally is scheduled to hold in January.

Umahi in a statement released by his special assistant on media, Chooks Oko, gave the instruction to the relevant departments of the ministry.

His words:

“The Labour Party has applied that they want to use the stadium on Jan. 11. They must be allowed to use it, but they must comply with the state Executive Order.

“No Party should be denied the use of our facilities, but the laws of the State must be obeyed.

“I continue to say that our first interest is Ebonyi as a State, and our Party is APC. There is nothing like vote here, and vote elsewhere in all the elections."

