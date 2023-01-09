Again, Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has revealed his great plans for Nigeria especially the power sector

Ahead of next month's election, Obi has vowed to tackle strongly the issue of power generation and distribution

The former governor of Anambra state noted that he would make use of the model employed by South Africa and Egypt to tackle the problem

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has promised to copy what was done in South Africa and Egypt to tackle the issue of power generation and distribution in Nigeria.

Obi made this promise during The Peoples Townhall, a live event organised by Channels Television and its partners on Sunday, January 8th.

Obi reveals a strong plan to tackle Nigeria's epileptic power supply. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Obi vows to tackle epileptic power supply in Nigeria

The former Anambra state governor had last year travelled to Egypt admittedly to understudy how the North African country solved its power problems in a very short period.

“We have to open up like South Africa has done. They have power issues like us, even [though] they are 60 million and they are generating almost 40-something-thousand, they declared [a state of] emergency and said anybody can generate up to 100,000 megawatts without licence,” he said.

The Labour Party flag bearer said if elected president in February, his administration will generate and distribute no less than 20,000 megawatts within four years in office.

He, however, said he would try to exceed the target, Vanguard report added.

