Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G-5 governors led by their colleague from Rivers state, Nyesom Wike are set to meet with the 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Daily Trust reports that the aggrieved PDP governors will be meeting with Tinubu in one of the European countries within the week

Sources privy to the information within Tinubu's camp said that unless there are last-minute changes the meeting between the former Lagos state governor and the G-5 governors is expected during this trip taken by Wike, Seyi Makinde and their colleagues.

Although the source did not give the exact date, he said the governors were already gathered in the United Kingdom ahead of the meeting.

The source said:

“The support by G5 for Tinubu is going to be a game changer, akin to the declaration of the G6 for the APC in 2014.

“We are meeting with the group this week in Europe to firm up the arrangement. They are first-class nationalists who believe in the Nigeria project and we shall work together for the good of the nation."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Peter Obi reacts to Arthur Eze's remarks over his 'failed' 2023 presidential bid

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Obi said that it is politicians like Arthur Eze that he wants to retire with his presidential bid in 2023.

The former governor's reaction comes after Eze cautioned against his presidential ambition noting that he was never in support of the former governor's plan to contest in the 2023 election.

A spokesperson for Obi said Arthur Eze's comment over Obi's presidential bid only shows that the businessman is scared of losing his influence on the people.

2023: Peter Obi in trouble as strong Igbo leader disassociates self from ex-governor’s presidential bid

Peter Obi may face some opposition from his kinsmen ahead of the conduct of the 2023 general election.

Obi, who is the candidate for LP, is one of the leading contenders struggling to succeed Buhari in 2023.

Though he is being loved by youths, some elders and notable people of thought are opposed to his ambition.

Source: Legit.ng