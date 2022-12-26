Peter Obi may face some opposition from his kinsmen ahead of the conduct of the 2023 general election

Obi, who is the candidate for LP, is one of the leading contenders struggling to succeed Buhari in 2023

Though he is being loved by youths, some elders and notable people of thought are opposed to his ambition

Anambra - The presidential ambition of the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi may have hit the rock as a prominent Igbo leader in Anambra, Prince Arthur Eze, reportedly disassociated himself from the ex-governor's ambition.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reports that Eze was said to have dropped a bombshell on Saturday, December 24, on the occasion of the 2022 Ofala festival of HRH Igwe (Dr.) Robert Eze, the traditional ruler of Ukpo in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state.

Prince Eze with Governor Charles Soludo and others at the 2022 Ofala. Credit: Solomon Mokwugwo.

According to the report, Prince Eze was quoted as making an anti-Obi comment in the presence of Governor Charles Soludo, traditional rulers, women groups and people from different walks of life.

Prince Eze, who is a billionaire oil mogul was reported to have said that he was not part of Peter Obi's presidential aspiration.

He said:

"I warned Peter Obi to withdraw from this race but he would not listen. I told him plainly that I am not part of his plans. I told him to drop his ambition, and wait for next time.

"When he told me about his ambition, I asked him the states he thinks he can win in the west and in the north - he told me; but I was not convinced. I told him he cannot win; so that he would not waste his time and money."

Pointing at Governor Soludo, Arthur Eze, whose cousin, Prince Emeka Eze, is the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Aniocha, Njikoka and Dunukofia federal constituency, continued:

"This is the person we are tipping to take over as Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in the time to come. We have a presidential candidate that we are supporting now. After his tenure, he will hand over to Soludo as president."

However, a women's group, Umuada Igbonine Home and Abroad, whose members were present at the occasion, expressed shock at Prince Eze's comment, describing it as one made under an influence.

Igbo women frown at Arthur Eze over comment on Obi

The group, which spoke to newsmen through one of its leaders, Dr. (Mrs) Ndidiamaka Ojukwu, said that she was surprised that Eze would make a such remark concerning Obi.

She said:

"Prince Arthur Eze that I used to know does not speak carelessly. Though, one is not surprised because, his younger brother is in the race, under another party platform.

"If he would support another party, his brother will be affected negatively. I believe, and believe strongly that Anambra, Igbo and well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of the state of origin or religion, will support Peter Obi to the fullest."

Also, a traditional ruler from one of the communities in Anambra Central Senatorial District, who would prefer not to be named, described Eze's anti-Obi comment as a very bad omen for the image of the business mogul, and the image of the Igbo people.

He said:

"You see, this is why people say that Igbo people are not united or that Igbo people hate themselves. When prominent Nigerians from various tribes and religions are supporting Peter Obi and Labour Party, why should this man talk this way in public about Obi?

"Anyway, he is entitled to his personal opinion. His opinion does not reflect the sensibilities of Dunukofia people - it is not the opinion of Anambra or Igbo people."

Peter Obi sends strong warning to Nigerian leaders ahead of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Peter Obi urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation especially as Nigerians prepare to take back their nation, for good, come 2023.

It was reported that Obi while delivering his 2022 Christmas message to Nigerians explained that the celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world while urging Nigerians to hold onto that firm hope for a better and more productive nation.

He restated that Christmas is a season of love and that the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

