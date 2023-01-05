Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, maybe the major loser in the rift between the G5 governors and the leadership of the PDP

This is due to the many factors that determine election outcomes in Oyo state and the fact that he is already losing hold of the PDP in Oyo

Many political gladiators shape the state's election, another major factor is the alliance that brought in Makinde in 2019, which is no longer there

Ibadan, Oyo - The brewing storm in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not favour one of its major actors, Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state.

Makinde, who had pitched his tent with his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike, is part of the G5 governors who have distanced themselves from the campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

3 reasons Makinde could be the casualty of the PDP crisis

Why PDP crisis is getting longer

The aggrieved governors of the PDP are calling for the resignation of the party’s national chairman in the name of fairness and equity for the southern bloc of the party to have a say in its leadership structure.

Following the failure of the party’s leadership to heed their demand, they made it a major precondition to support Atiku’s campaign.

There was a report that the governors are planning to endorse a particular presidential candidate but the PDP was quick to react to it, revealing drastic steps that may scuttle the political aspiration of the governors.

Though Wike debunked the report on Friday, December 30, noting that the aggrieved governors are yet to endorse any presidential candidate but some analysts have said Makinde, who is the only governor contesting for his second term in the 2023 election among the G5 could lose his bid.

The 3 reasons Makinde may lose second-term ambition in Oyo

Too many political gladiators

The argument is that there are many political gladiators in Oyo, which made it difficult for a politician to be the sole determinant of an election.

Oyo politics is a dicey empire as the gladiators have stopped the second-term ambition of the likes of former governors Lam Adesina, Rashidi Ladoja, and Alao Akala.

2 former ministers declare support for Atiku

Also, 2 powerful former ministers in the state chapter of PDP have endorsed Atiku, despite Makinde's alliance with Wike’s camp.

They are Wole Oyelese, minister of mines and steel development and Olajumoke Akinjide, ex-minister of state for FCT.

The collapse of the 2019 coalition

Another factor is the fact that Makinde’s emergence as Oyo governor came to reality on the wheel of a gladiators’ coalition that moved to oust the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state.

Presently, Makinde has not been able to sustain the coalition, many of them have left the PDP including the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Teslim Folarin.

It is pertinent to note that Folarin still enjoy the support of some current PDP members in Oyo.

"Makinde taking a very huge risk on his 2023 mandate": Ibadan-born lawyer says

Legit.ng earlier reported that things have continued to fall apart in the PDP over the crisis between 5 aggrieved governors of the party, led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, and Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate.

Makinde is one of the leading members of Wike's camp, a governor that political pundits have predicted to be the casualty of the rift because of the political nature of Oyo.

But a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit, Wale Adeagbo, disclosed that the governor is playing by the party's constitution.

