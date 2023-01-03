The 2023 election is getting closer and things look beclouded for the PDP with the rift between Atiku Abubakar and the aggrieved governors of the party led by Nyesom Wike

Among the Wike's camp is the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, who has been predicted to be the lead casualty of the rift as a result of the political nature of the state

But Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner, reveals new permutation Makinde is trying to play in the state, adding that the people will determine the fortune of the governor in 2023 and not political gladiators in the state

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has been seen by some political pundits to be the biggest casualty in the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Oyo state governor is part of the G5 Governors or Integrity Group that have restrained themselves from participating in the campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

What will determine the chances of Seyi Makinde in Oyo 2023 election Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde

Oyo people, not political gladiators will determine Makinde's chances in 2023 election, Adeagbo

But Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit.ng, posited that it is the people of Oyo state and not its political gladiators that will determine the governor’s fate in the 2023 election.

Adeagbo said:

“It's the people of Oyo State that will decide Seyi Makinde's second term. And with the political moves GSM is taking, he wants to establish a politics of mutual exclusivity wherein the mandate and the determinant of who gets the mandate of both the Presidency and Gubernatorial seats are different.”

Makinde joining Wike's camp is a huge risk, Wale Adeagbo says

Giving his take on the political permutation the governor is taking, the legal luminary considered it as a huge risk for Makinde to stand by the PDP constitution.

He said:

“My take is that GSM is taking a very huge risk on his 2023 mandate, the only collateral he has is that he is standing by the dictates of the PDP Constitution.

“Let history remember GSM that he stood by the Constitution of PDP while some PDP Leaders are at loggerheads with him based on that. For me, GSM will not be a casualty come 2023. The people of Oyo State will re-elect him. And the people of Oyo State will decide who to be their President as well. I believe the mutual exclusivity game of GSM will work and the point is that he is standing by the Constitution of his party.”

How Oyo people will vote in 2023 election, Ibadan-born lawyer, Wale Adeagbo speaks

Adeagbo further added that if Makinde declare support for any presidential candidate, his declaration may have little impact or no impact on the voters’ statistics but the majority of his supporters will vote for such a candidate.

The lawyer said:

“Not necessarily. But of course, a huge chunk of GSM supporters will likely go for that candidate.”

