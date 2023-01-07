The G5 Governors left many Nigerians disappointed as they failed to unveil their preferred presidential candidate in Ibadan on Thursday, January 5

The development has strengthened the speculation that the G5 Governors have abandoned the plan to endorse just one presidential candidate

Emerging reports indicate Ortom may back Peter Obi, Makinde and Wike may go for Tinubu while Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu have remained silent

Ibadan, Oyo state - Dashing the expectations of Nigerians, the G5 Governors failed to unveil their preferred presidential candidate at the flag-off of the re-election campaign of their colleague, Seyi Makinde, in Oyo state on Thursday, January 5.

At the Mapo Hall, the venue of the rally, Nyesom Wike, the arrowhead of the group, told Oyo residents to vote for Makinde and other PDP candidates at all levels.

“The other one, Seyi will come (tell) to you," the Rivers governor said in an apparent reference to the presidency.

The development gave credence to the speculations that the G5 governors may have abandoned their attempt to endorse a single presidential candidate.

According to a report by the Nigerian Tribune, the governors have conceded that local political realities in different states may make it impossible to back only one presidential candidate.

This implies that the five aggrieved PDP governors may endorse any presidential candidate they wish, taking the local political realities in their respective into consideration.

The choice may be between two prominent southern presidential candidates: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Below is what may happen if the G5 governors chose to endorse more than one presidential candidate.

Governor Ortom to go for Peter Obi

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has not hidden his support for Obi. Thus, he may eventually queue behind the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Recall that Ortom had earlier endorsed the former Anambra state governor, saying...

Wike, Makinde may go for Tinubu

According to Leadership and Nigerian Tribune, Governors Wike and Makinde appear to be leaning toward Tinubu.

Makinde may choose to back Tinubu as he and the APC presidential candidate are from the southwest.

Governor Wike is also reportedly leaning toward backing Tinubu because of his chances of winning, especially as the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu remain silent

Governors Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu may back Obi because they are from the southeast.

It was gathered that the governors were not ready to support Tinubu for fear of backlash since Obi, a fellow southeasterner, is also on the ballot.

The two Southeastern governors have remained silent, refusing to openly declare support for any of the candidates.

Recall that the G5 governors had resolved not to work for Atiku’s presidential bid unless the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, a northerner, steps down for a southerner for geo-political balancing of power.

Members of the G5 Governors are:

Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers state)

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia state)

Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue state)

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu state)

Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo state)

We are committed PDP members, says Ortom

In another report, Governor Ortom said he and his colleagues in the PDP who make up the G5 are committed party chieftains.

The Benue governor made the comment after the flag-off of Governor Seyi Makinde's re-election campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

In a statement released by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom noted that the G5 members are working hard to make sure the PDP claims victory in all their states and beyond in the coming general polls.

