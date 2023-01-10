The claim that the aggrieved governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed and agreed to support the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, has been dismissed.

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Terver Akase, dismissed the claim on Tuesday, January 10, The Punch reported

The aggrieved governors, who are referred to as G5 or Integrity Group include Ortom, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

They have distanced themselves from the presidential campaign of Atiku until their demands for the removal of Iyorchia Ayu, the party's national chairman is met.

But an online report recently claimed that the Integrity Group has agreed to support the PDP presidential candidate.

Akase described the report as fictitious, and mischievous and that it is targeted to embarrass the governors who have chosen the art of justice, fairness and equity.

