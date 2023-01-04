The PDP crisis may be closer to being solved with strong appeals from Governor Godwin Obaseki and his counterpart in Bayelsa, Douye Diri to the G5 governors

Obaseki and Diri call on Governor Nyesom Wike-led G5 or Integrity Group to join the party in building the country and renewing the hope of its people

They said the party is ready to approach the elected with a united and strong house, thus, still opening the door of negotiation with the governors

Asaba, Delta - The cloud may be getting clear for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as 2 governors supporting Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambition appealed to their aggrieved counterparts, known as G5 governors.

The governors are Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, Daily Trust reported.

What is Atiku's camp doing to appeal to Wike, other G5 governors of the PDP

The 2 governors made the appeal while speaking with journalists in Asaba, the Delta state capital on Tuesday, January 3.

Diri and Obaseki had paid a courtesy visit to the PDP vice presidential candidate and Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, at his home in Owa-Alero, Ika northeast area.

The governors maintained that the PDP has not closed the doors of negotiation with the G5 otherwise known as the Integrity group because the party wants to approach the election with a strong and united house to renew the hope of Nigerians.

The PDP had been in crisis since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate during the primary.

His closest challenger, Nyesom Wike, has been leading 4 governors of the party to demand the resignation of the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to pave way for the southern bloc in the leadership hierarchy of the party.

Ayu, who had publicly said he will resign if a northerner emerged as the PDP presidential candidate during the primary had refused to honour his words.

