Afe Babalola, the founder of the Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti, has maintained that none of the presidential candidates can rescue Nigeria from collapsing

The legal icon said this without single out even his kinsman, Bola Tinubu of the APC, one of the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 election

However, Babalola maintained that the only way out of Nigeria's problem is to have a new constitution aside from the 1999 constitution

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - As each day that passes by makes Nigerians get closer to the February presidential election, many stakeholders have been giving their opinions on the presidential candidates for the election.

Aare Afe Babalola, the founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has said that none of the presidential candidates in the 2023 election will bring fresh ideas except the Nigeria constitution is reviewed, Vanguard reported.

Afe Babalola insists no election will produce leaders with fresh ideas Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: Nigeria needs new constitution to produce good leader

The elder statesman did not leave out his kinsman, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the leading presidential candidates in the next month's poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Babalola on Wednesday, January 4, disclosed that he has no sympathy for any Nigerian contesting for any elective position in the February election.

The legal icon stated that any election conducted under Nigeria's 1999 Constitution will not produce leaders with fresh ideas but will recycle the same leaders.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, 2023 election, Afe Babalola, Ekiti

He said this while holding a press conference in Ado Ekiti where he reiterated his position that none of the candidates in the 2023 election can save Nigeria from total collapse until the country has a new constitution.

Babalola's statement reads in part:

"I still stand by my suggestion that any election conducted under the 1999 Constitution cannot and will not produce new leaders with new ideas. Rather, any election conducted under the 1999 Constitution will merely result in recycling the same people who have brought Nigeria to grinding poverty, unemployment, underfunded education, insecurity and huge external debt.

Surprise springs as mammoth crowd storm Tinubu's campaign in Kano, video emerges

Legit.ng earlier reported that the campaign train of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, stormed the commercial city of Kano on Wednesday, January 4.

Roads that lead to Sani Abacha stadium from the government house were filled with the people of the state, who have come out in masses to support the ambition of the APC flagbearer.

Despite criticism against him, the mammoth crowd that attended Tinubu's rally in Kano is mouth-opening.

Source: Legit.ng