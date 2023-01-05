Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition has suffered a huge setback ahead of the 2023 general election

This is as two prominent members of the presidential campaign council of the All Progressive Congress (APC) resigned less than two months before the poll

The resignees are Ahmed Ibeto, assistant secretary of the north-central directorate of mobilisation, and Zanna Ali, a member of the directorate of national youth mobilisation

Less than two months before the 2023 presidential election scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, two members of the presidential campaign council of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have resigned from the council.

A report by TheCable indicates that Ahmed Ibeto, assistant secretary of the north-central directorate of mobilisation of the council, announced his resignation from the party in a letter on Tuesday, January 3.

Why I resigned, Ibeto reveals

In the letter that he addressed to the chairman of the APC in Magama LGA of Niger state, Ibeto said he resigned due to internal conflict, threats, and lack of commitment by members.

He said many stakeholders of the party are not committed and dedicated to the success of the ruling party in 2023.

Ibeto added that he cannot continue to be a member of the party.

APC presidential campaign council: Zanna Ali resigns

In a related development, Zanna Ali, a member of the council’s directorate of national youth mobilisation, also resigned his membership of the council.

He announced his decision in a letter addressed to James Faleke, secretary of the council.

Ali who mentioned that he has been a loyal APC member from 2015 to date with numerous contributions said he resigned because the party failed to present a credible candidate for Nigerians.

He added that he has also resigned from all other APC Presidential support groups campaigning for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima ticket, Vanguard reported.

