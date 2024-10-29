Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections, Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa, on Tuesday, October 29, said northern governors and people of the region are not against President Bola Tinubu.

Sule said this on Tuesday night, October 29, while speaking as a guest on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' programme.

Governor Sule said:

"We cannot bring Tinubu as a president, and the north came in very heavily in making sure President Tinubu becomes president, and turn around and be against him."

Media reports on Monday, October 29, indicated that a fresh hurdle emerged for the tax reform bills before the national assembly, as the influential Northern Governors’ Forum openly rejected some of the proposals, particularly the value-added tax (VAT) sharing template in one of the bills. The governors met in Kaduna state.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, while reading the communiqué from the meeting, said the tax bills are against the interests of the north and instructed northern lawmakers to reject the bills.

Following the northern governors's stance, some persons have interpreted it to mean that the northern leaders have turned against President Tinubu. Governor Sule made a clarification and said that is not the ca.

He continued:

"In fact, we started by commending him on so many initiatives that he has taken."

Watch Sule's interview below:

More to come...

