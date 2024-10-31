A Nigerian man has shared his experience while in talking stage with a lady who asked an unexpected question about financial benefit

According to him, the lady mentioned getting N120k monthly from her ex and asked how much he would give her

While sharing the story online, the man lamented over the fact that his monthly income was not even close to N120k

A Nigerian man's post has sparked a debate about financial expectations in relationships.

He recounted his experience during the early stages of getting to know a lady, where she unexpectedly asked about monetary benefits.

Man laments over his crush's demands

Sharing his story on social media platform X, @richybukana expressed frustration over the situation.

The lady, he claimed, had previously received a monthly allowance of N120,000 from her ex-partner and expected him to match or exceed this amount.

However, his monthly income fell significantly short of the girl's former allowance, leaving him shattered.

In his words:

"I'm currently in the talking stage with a woman. The first thing she asked me was how much I would be giving her as a monthly allowance. She mentioned that her ex used to give her 120k a month. Now, my monthly income is not even close to that amount.

"I’m wondering how I can impress a woman with high expectations while still being true to my financial situation. If a guy doesn't have money, he might find it challenging to pursue a relationship because many women may not see him as worthy. Abeg show me way na make I elevate my finance."

Reactions as man laments over crush's demand

Nigerians stormed the comments section to advise the young man.

Tinted said:

"I believe babes knows the kind of men they ask such questions and they are mostly right coz tell me why this uncle couldn’t fling such a fool away, instead, he is still thinking of how he will impress her despite not earning much."

Adeola Victor wrote:

"If you mistakenly give her that money ehnn, na God go punish you for me."

Alex Opiwrite said:

"Her ex was giving her 120k monthly yet she left him. At this point did you bother to ask her why they parted ways?"

Odegaard commented:

"Na this one i dey talk. If i see guys wey dey spend on their babe, i go say make them marry her because e nor get who them wan leave those girls for. I nor wan hear my ex used to do this my ex used to do that."

Von Pula added:

"Gosh. What's a really good salary in Nigeria? That's $70. Can you afford to date with that kind of money per month?"

See the post below:

Lady gets disappointed during talking stage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady sparked reactions online after sharing her experience during her recent 'talking stage'.

According to her, she visited the young man for the first time only to witness a sight which was disappointing to her.

