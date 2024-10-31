Man Who Earns Less than 120k Cries Out as Lady Demands Monthly Allowance During Talking Stage
- A Nigerian man has shared his experience while in talking stage with a lady who asked an unexpected question about financial benefit
- According to him, the lady mentioned getting N120k monthly from her ex and asked how much he would give her
- While sharing the story online, the man lamented over the fact that his monthly income was not even close to N120k
A Nigerian man's post has sparked a debate about financial expectations in relationships.
He recounted his experience during the early stages of getting to know a lady, where she unexpectedly asked about monetary benefits.
Man laments over his crush's demands
Sharing his story on social media platform X, @richybukana expressed frustration over the situation.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The lady, he claimed, had previously received a monthly allowance of N120,000 from her ex-partner and expected him to match or exceed this amount.
However, his monthly income fell significantly short of the girl's former allowance, leaving him shattered.
In his words:
"I'm currently in the talking stage with a woman. The first thing she asked me was how much I would be giving her as a monthly allowance. She mentioned that her ex used to give her 120k a month. Now, my monthly income is not even close to that amount.
"I’m wondering how I can impress a woman with high expectations while still being true to my financial situation. If a guy doesn't have money, he might find it challenging to pursue a relationship because many women may not see him as worthy. Abeg show me way na make I elevate my finance."
Reactions as man laments over crush's demand
Nigerians stormed the comments section to advise the young man.
Tinted said:
"I believe babes knows the kind of men they ask such questions and they are mostly right coz tell me why this uncle couldn’t fling such a fool away, instead, he is still thinking of how he will impress her despite not earning much."
Adeola Victor wrote:
"If you mistakenly give her that money ehnn, na God go punish you for me."
Alex Opiwrite said:
"Her ex was giving her 120k monthly yet she left him. At this point did you bother to ask her why they parted ways?"
Odegaard commented:
"Na this one i dey talk. If i see guys wey dey spend on their babe, i go say make them marry her because e nor get who them wan leave those girls for. I nor wan hear my ex used to do this my ex used to do that."
Von Pula added:
"Gosh. What's a really good salary in Nigeria? That's $70. Can you afford to date with that kind of money per month?"
See the post below:
Lady gets disappointed during talking stage
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady sparked reactions online after sharing her experience during her recent 'talking stage'.
According to her, she visited the young man for the first time only to witness a sight which was disappointing to her.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.