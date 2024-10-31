Nigerian relationship counsellor Blessing CEO shared her expertise on the recent video between Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko

A few days back, a video of the politician confronting his wife during a TikTok live moment went viral online

Fans and netizens read different meanings to the scene and accused the billionaire of being insecure, which Blessing came forward to address

Nigerian relationship counsellor Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, has sparked a debate on assumptions and clarity in relationships after responding to rumours about actress Regina Daniels' marriage with billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

The online outrage began after a TikTok Live video showed Ned checking in on Regina and asking her what she was doing on the app.

Regina stated that she was only live-streaming, but some netizens misinterpreted it as a sign of possessiveness and claimed the politician was insecure

In reaction, Blessing CEO took to her Instagram page and harshly criticised such remarks about the actress and her man

According to her, some people desire bad news because it makes them feel that others are suffering the same fate as them.

Blessing distinguished between insecurity and the need for clarity in relationships. She argued that clarity comes from open, honest communication—a willingness to ask questions not out of mistrust but because you want to understand.

According to her, Ned's communication with his wife was a sign of respect, to understand what she was doing.

Watch her speak below:

Blessing CEO sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

proije:

"Captions most times are used as click bait to lure people in. Only when you watch the video and comprehend it well before understand the wisdom in words."

wendyrose__:

"The man is sweet jare, very sweet man. I wish all men are as understanding as he is, not those ones that keeps reminding you that they are men."

cheche_comfort:

"Hmmmmmmm there’s nothing as beautiful as marrying your mate or your best friend, I swear!! Look as how the man is questioning them like father securing his children from been misled. See the fear in Regina’s voice self."

i_am_eve_237:

"The caption trick is call journalism the how before the why."

la_slim_pwesh:

"But we know that jealousy is different from insecurity right?"

candy_quin1:

"He was talking to her and she told him she is on live and he said 'oh sorry what is live' and she started explaining to him and he said oh okay. What is bad there, people ehn."

