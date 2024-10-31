NAICOM sacked the Board and Management of African Alliance Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria's oldest life assurance companies

This occurred after years of insolvency and failure to meet the obligations of annuitants and policyholders

This decision follows an extensive review of the company's financial condition, governance, and operational practices

African Alliance Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria's oldest life insurance businesses, had its board and management fired by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

This came after years of insolvency and noncompliance with policyholder and annuitant obligations.

As the main watchdog over the insurance industry, the Commission declared in a press release that as of October 30, 2024, it has assumed control of the Board and Management of African Alliance Insurance Plc.

According to the commission, this decision comes after a thorough examination of the company's financial situation, governance, and operational procedures, which raised serious questions about its capacity to continue with safe and sound operations. This has led to a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the settlement of claims and payments to annuitants under the company.

Interim Management

The Commission has designated an Interim Management Board to oversee African Alliance Insurance Plc's operations.

The composition of the Interim Board includes; Dr. Haruna Mustapha - Chairman; Jacob Erhabor - MD/CEO; Wasiu Amao - Executive Director Technical; Oremeyi Longe - Executive Director, Finance; Anthony Achebe - Non-Executive and Halimatu M. Khabeeb - Non-Executive Director

It added that the company's operations, regulatory compliance, and essential reforms will be overseen by the Interim Management Board.

To reduce interruption and guarantee continuity, the Commission intends to collaborate closely with all parties involved, including annuitants, policyholders, staff, and investors.

The regulator stated that the takeover is to protect the interests of African Alliance Insurance Plc's annuitants, policyholders, other stakeholders, and the broader insurance industry while ensuring the company's return to stability and compliance.

With the recent announcement, the number of insurance companies in the country as decreased by one.

