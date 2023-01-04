Day by day, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crisis grows more wings and things continued to fall apart for the largest opposition ahead of the 2023 election.

This is as the PDP presidential campaign council attacked the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, saying the leader of the G5 governors is acting like a "failed Tik Tok comedian".

The council said this while reacting to the manner in which the governor has been criticizing Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

Atiku's camp comment followed the comment of Governor Wike on the endorsement of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a veiled message, Wike had said something must be fundamentally wrong if you have worked with someone for 8 years and that person could not recommend you.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng