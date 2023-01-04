Muhammadu Bello Kirfi, a member of the Bauchi Emirate Council, has been removed from his office over his disloyalty and disrespect for Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state.

The council secretary, Shehu Muhammad, signed the letter that removed Kirfi as the Wazirin Bauchi. The letter is dated Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The letter reads in part:

“I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs with reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T dated 30th December 2022.

“The content of the said letter indicated your disloyalty and disrespect to the Executive Governor of the State and the government. It, therefore, directed for your removal with immediate effect.

“In view of the above, you are hereby removed from office as Wazirin Bauchi and also as a Council Member of Bauchi Emirate.”

Kirfi served as a minister under the government of Shehu Shagari in the 1980s and was the University of Ilorin's pro-chancellor from 1997-1999.

During the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, the sacked kingmaker served as minister of special duties in the 2000s.

Governor Mohammed has been in the news over his alleged claim that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is against his second-term ambition.

Source: Legit.ng