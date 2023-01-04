The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not ending soon

This is as the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and PDP flagberarer Atiku Abubakaer has taken a new turn

The party chieftains have started exchanging strong words and name-shaming each other in the polity, a development the APC would bank on, ahead of the polls

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has scolded the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

This is as Atiku sends a strong reply to Wike for claiming that his (Atiku's) boss and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had a problem with him (Atiku) and therefore failed to endorse his presidential bid, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

Atiku replies to Wike over Obi's endorsement by Obasanjo. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Atiku reveals Buhari didn't support Osinbajo, his 'loyal deputy'

Speaking through Phrank Shaibu, his special assistant on public communication for the 2023 general elections, Atiku described Wike's comment on Obasanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi as a nonsensical gaffe, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari also failed to endorse his “loyal” deputy, Yemi Osinbajo for president during the All Progressives Congress presidential primary.

Wike had mocked Atiku for being sidelined by his former boss, Obasanjo, to endorse the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Obi.

Wike, a laughing stock, Atiku says

Reacting to Governor Wike's reported mockery, Shaibu described the PDP G-5 governors frontier as "A short-tempered man acts foolishly."

According to him in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Shaibu said,

"This perhaps explains why a governor who was once a shining light in his party has thrown caution to the wind and has become a laughing stock."

Atiku reveals Buhari didn't support Osinbajo, blasts Wike, explains further

He stated thus,

"If you want to understand the true meaning of bitterness and anger, watch our dear Governor Wike each time he spends taxpayers monies on his live broadcasts. At every turn of event, he comes forth with new episodes of dramatic performances. What is common to all his acts is that his vile verbiage and intemperate vituperations are symptomatic of a pathetically disruptive mind with a deep character flaw.

"Even in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari did not support Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo despite the fact that Osinbajo had served as acting President for over five months when Buhari was on medical vacation in London.

"If we bring it closer to Rivers State, it means Wike’s deputy is incompetent hence his decision to anoint Siminialayi Fubara, as his successor. In fact Wike’s domineering attitude has made his deputy redundant hence no one even knows who she is.

"What Wike failed to acknowledge during his latest tirade is that Atiku remains the only former Vice-President in the history of Nigeria to ever be publicly endorsed by his principal and this happened in 2019 when Obasanjo decided to support him.

"On the other hand, no one finds Wike worthy of wielding Presidential power, not even his predecessors. Rather than try to repair his damaged reputation, he continues to cry over spilt milk.

"When has the lack of support of an ex-President ever translated to the fitness of an office?

"Finally, let me state that our decorous demeanor belongs to us - they are not dictated by whether someone is intemperate towards us. We will hit back if we have to, but GOD forbid that we will ever descend to the level of the gutter that some people live in.

"Wike really needs to grow up and respect the office he holds."

