Amid the crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition PDP, Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike seems unbothered

This is as Governor Wike shared a detailed revelation about his journey into politics and business

The Rivers number one man noted that he started making good money before venturing into Nigerian politics

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, on Tuesday, January 3rd, revealed how he started earning good money before he ventured into politics.

Wike spoke when he paid a visit to felicitate with former Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his birthday at his country home, Eneka Town in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Wike takes us down memory lane

The Governor credited the former Rivers East Senator with the opportunity he had to make money before he ventured into politics, PM News reported.

Wike recalled that he started earning good money while preparing estate property document as legal agent for the former Senator.

Wike revealed those who sponsored his first political position

He also said the Senator sponsored him to occupy his first political position as the chairman of Obi-Akpor Local Government.

The Governor also said Senator Azuta-Mbata’s support had reflected on his administration and on the overall wellbeing of the State.

“We felt that you’re somebody that has supported us and supported the government.

“And so, we believe that as one of those who have made positive impact towards the life and development of the State, it’s necessary to come and identify with you today.

“Thereafter, when the chance came to become the chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Area, Senator Azuta-Mbata championed it, sponsored him, despite the imposing hurdles, he became council chairman in 1999.”

The governor noted that even though Senator Azuta-Mbata is no more in active politics, he has remained an invaluable asset to the State.

