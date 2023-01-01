The decision of the PDP to suspend its aggrieved 5 governors and collapsed the party's structure may be a huge blow to Nyesom Wike's camp

Wike and his allies have been reported to be planning to endorse another presidential candidate aside from Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate

Although Wike and his camp have denied such, if the report turned out to be the truth, then the governors maybe the unexpected casualties

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) keeps giving birth and making shapes rather than subsiding in tension.

Following the report that the aggrieved governors of the party, known as G5 or Integrity Group, planned to endorse another presidential candidate, the PDP was said to be planning to expel the governors if they announce support for another presidential candidate aside from Atiku Abubakar.

What will happen if PDP collapsed its structure in G5 governors' states

The PDP also planned to collapse its structures in the 5 states under the control of the G5 governors, which is strategically a move to scuttle the ambition of the governors who were head bent on their demands.

The G5 governors are Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The governors are demanding justice, fairness and equity in the leadership structure of the party, calling for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman to pave way for a new chairman from the southern region.

The genesis of the PDP crisis

Although some political pundits have associated the call with the failure of Wike to secure the presidential ticket of the party as well as its vice presidential slot.

But Ayu had publicly promised to step down if a northerner emerged as PDP presidential candidate during the primary. Unfortunately, the PDP chairman refused to honour his words and fueled the polity.

On their return to Nigeria, the governors led by Nyesom Wike, debunked making a deal with any presidential candidate, while disclosing that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, has been having meetings with some APC governors.

However, if things had turned out the way it was reported, the revealed plan to the PDP and Atiku for the governors would be a tit-for-tat response as it is capable of ruining the political careers of the G5.

The PDP was reported to be planning to expel the G5 governors and write the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the party did not have candidates for their respective positions.

PDP will possibly sacrifice Makinde’s seat, all the candidates in Rivers state, Ortom senate seat and the other 2 governors contesting for senate.

This may also bring down the political empire Wike is tactically building for future ambition, and he may lose many loyalists in the long run.

G5 Governors return from London, deny endorsing any presidential candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has denied the report that he and other G5 governors of the PDP had a deal with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC.

Wike made the denial on their arrival from their trip to London in Port Harcourt, alleging that the media had published lots of fake news about him without verification.

The Rivers governor also alleged that Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP, had been having meetings with some APC governors and the media had been keeping silent on it.

