A young Nigerian man celebrated his entry into the landlord association after successfully building his own house from scratch

The homeowner used interlocking laterite bricks instead of conventional concrete blocks to build the bungalow

The viral video showed the manual labour and step-by-step progress from raising the red-brick walls to the final roofing stage

A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate becoming a homeowner after building a bungalow from the foundation stage.

The trending video documented the entire construction process, inspiring many young people online.

Young Nigerian man celebrates building house, posts video. Photo credit: @fredlovebtc001/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man builds house from scratch

The new homeowner opted for an alternative building style by constructing the entire house with beautifully crafted interlocking laterite bricks. The red-brick choice gave the completed structure a unique, modern, yet rustic aesthetic.

The footage showed different development phases, including construction workers erecting the walls and carpenters installing the wooden roofing trusses. The final frame captured the finished project covered in premium aluminium roofing sheets, with the young owner posing proudly in front of his property.

The young landlord used his personal achievement to encourage his followers on social media, expressing absolute trust in divine timing. He shared the clip with a short caption to inspire those looking for a similar breakthrough.

He wrote on his page:

"Just wanted to share some good vibes — I believe that soon, everyone will come to trust in God. It’s a hopeful thought for me. 😊"

Reactions as man builds house

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Space lee said:

"Congratulations, e no easy to waste money."

EXPLORE WITH RICO said:

"You for just use that money buy iPhone 12 Pro Max."

Dee Smart001 said:

"Congratulation I tap from your grace."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Man shows off 4-bedroom flat he built

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off the newly completed fine house he built.

Source: Legit.ng