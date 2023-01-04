Ahead of next month's presidential elections, Chris Imumolen, the flagbearer of the Accord Party has urged Nigerians to vote for him

He stated that he is willing to serve the Nigerian people wholeheartedly if given the mandate at the presidential polls

He boasted that he is better than the likes of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

FCT, Abuja - Professor Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate of the Accord Party (AP) says he stands distinguished ahead of his counterparts in the race for the presidency.

He made this in a statement made available to Legit.ng noting that his presidential bid is a symbol of positive transformation for the new generation.

The 39-year-old Professor Chris Imumolen is the youngest presidential candidate heading into the 2023 presidential election: Chris Imumolen

Source: Facebook

The 39-year-old who is the youngest candidate said: Accord Party (AP) presidential candidate, Professor Chris Imumolen has boasted about his chances at the 2023 general election.

In a statement on Wednesday, the youngest presidential candidate noted that he represents “the today and the future”.

The AP flagbearer said he’s a symbol of the new generation of leaders ready to change the status quo with determined and purposeful leadership.

“While I am at my peak as a young man who will be 40 next year, I want to be given the opportunity to serve Nigeria and return her to the path of sustainable growth and development.”

“Four of my co-aspirants in the presidential race – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso – served in various capacities in government in their 40s.

“Tinubu served as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 in his 40s. The same for Kwankwaso in Kano State, and Peter Obi in Anambra State. They were also in their 40s.

“Atiku, we are told, retired from the Nigeria Customs as Deputy Comptroller General at the age of 43 on April 30, 1989. There is something magical about the age 40."

Imumolen stated that he is in his prime and he is willing to serve the citizens of Nigeria while nothing that his plan for Nigeria goes beyond just being a president.

He stated that his plan is to set Nigeria on the right path in having adequate electricity supply, the safety of lives and properties, education, adequate healthcare as well as enabling an economic environment for startups to thrive.

Imumolen further revealed that his administration will prioritise the welfare of security operatives as well as traditional and spiritual leaders.

Source: Legit.ng