In February, Nigerians will head to the poll and decide who takes over from President Muhammadu Buhari

Knowing how powerful the votes of Nigerians are, a Catholic priest has sent an important message to the electorates

Emmanuel Badejo urged Nigerians to vote for the right leaders who has their interest at heart in the forthcoming polls

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Emmanuel Badejo, the Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, says Nigerians should vote for leaders who prioritise wellbeing of the less privileged.

He urged Nigerians to work and pray to take the country back from the grip of corruption, selfishness, criminality, and other evil practices, The Cable reported.

Catholic Bishop tells Nigerians how to vote in the forthcoming election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Bishop tells Nigerians who to vote for in 2023

Badejo, in a New Year message titled ‘No place for prophets of doom’, said,

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“So, secure your PVC and vote your own choice. We must produce leaders with integrity and a good track record, who follow not the logic of the survival of the fittest, but the survival of the weakest, therefore, a nation where truth and justice will reign.”

Shun prophets of doom, Catholic priest urges

The Catholic priest added that Nigerians should shun “prophets of doom”.

“I ask Nigerians to shun prophets of doom who around this time annually come up with hackneyed, visions and messages of doom. Better to listen more to Jesus who says: “Do not be afraid, I am with you”, “I am the way the truth and the life,” he said.

He cited Ghana where the government has issued an arrest warrant against fake prophets, noting that Nigerians can also borrow a leaf.

“What use is prophetic declarations that do not eventually bring people nearer to God,” Bajedo asked.

PDP Crisis: Wike mocks Atiku over Obasanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has commented on the recent endorsement of Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Wike said he had wished Obasanjo did not endorse any candidate while shading Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

Taunting Atiku, the Rivers governor said something is fundamentally wrong if you serve under someone for 8 years and that person could not recommend you.

"We don't have presidential candidate," ADC national chairman warns ahead of polls

Nigerians have been cautioned against voting for the African Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election.

The national chairman of the ADC, Ralph Nwosu said his party does not have a presidential candidate for next year's poll.

According to Nwosu, Dumebi was erroneously chosen as the presidential candidate by some delegates of the party ahead of the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng