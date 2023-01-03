Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured Muslim leaders that he will display fair, just leadership to all Nigerians if elected president in the 2023 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Tunde Rahman, the head of Tinubu's media office and sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 3.

The presidential hopeful also promised to tackle Nigeria's challenges on all fronts while speaking with Northwest Muslim leaders in Kano.

Tinubu then urged the Muslim leaders to ensure they sue and preach for peace and harmony among their followers instead of disunity and division.

He said this is the only way the country could experience the development that it really needs.

The statement reads in part:

“They cannot win with the truth. So, they will try to win with a lie. But a lie never wins in the end. Those they cannot beat with honesty, they seek to beat them with untruth and falsity. They want to turn servants of God into preachers of division and hateful sentiment.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tinubu further stated that he had demonstrated a sense of unity and oneness so far in his campaigns and promised to continue to do so.

The former governor of Lagos state promised to conduct himself if elected to uphold the values and ideals of fairness and justice, adding that he would not deviate from speaking facts and truths, policies and programmes.

He reminded the religious leader of his record of his Lagos state and his ability to recreate the same record as Nigeria's president.

Source: Legit.ng