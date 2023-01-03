Peter Obi's wife has sent an important message to Nigerians this New Year, as we count down to the 2023 general election

Mrs. Margaret Obi has urged Nigerians not to give up as the country is worth the sacrifice, ahead of the forthcoming polls

Meanwhile, Peter Obi in recent days has continued to receive major backing from notable leaders in the country

The wife of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mrs. Margaret Obi, has urged Nigerians not to give up on the country, saying Nigeria is worth fighting for.

Mrs. Obi stated this while speaking at a town hall meeting with women in Abuja on Tuesday, January 3rd, The Punch reported.

Mrs. Margaret Obi sends a message to Nigerians ahead of 2023 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Stop complaining, Obi's wife tells Nigerians

She also said the time had come for Nigerians to stop complaining and take action by participating en masse in the 2023 general elections to vote in patriotic leaders who have the country’s best at heart and are capable to deliver, Vanguard report added.

She said,

“The time for complaining is over. God has presented us with a unique opportunity and we must do our part as women, mothers of the nation, to truly birth the Nigeria we want to see.

“Do not despair, indeed a new Nigeria is possible, and with your participation, a new Nigeria will be born at the election polls on the 25th of February this year. Here is how we will do it.”

Obi wife reveals real reason why Nigerians should vote for her husband in 2023

She further noted that under the Obi-Datti administration, there would be an increase in National Health Insurance to ensure that 133 million of the poorest Nigerians are covered including pregnant women and people living with disabilities.

