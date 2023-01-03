Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has been warned to desist from telling Nigerians, especially the youths who they should vote in the 2023 presidential election

The warning to Obasanjo was given by the Patriotic Youth Front of Nigeria (PYFN) on Tuesday, December 3

According to PYFN, Obasanjo lacks the moral standing to tell endorse Peter Obi's candidacy ahead of the 2023 polls

The Patriotic Youth Front of Nigeria (PYFN) has vehemently rejected the imposition of the Presidential candidate of the labour party on Nigerian youths.

Following the recent endorsement of Peter Obi by the former president, the group said Obasanjo is unfit to advise Nigerian youths.

Some youths have described Obasanjo as one with a double standard and attempted to scam Nigerians as to his true identity. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

The ex-president had in an open letter to young Nigerians on Sunday, urged the youths to vote for Peter Obi whom he described as his "mentee."

But PYFN in a press statement issued on Tuesday, December 3, by its president, Maxwell Ogar, said that "Obasanjo’s hands are not clean which makes him unfit to advise the Nigerian youth on whom to vote for president."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The group described the former president as one of the precursors of Nigeria’s ongoing challenges - socio-economic, security, and political" who is attempting to rewrite history and beatify himself "as the hero of Nigeria’s eventual triumph when in reality the former president is not.

It maintained that "Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi is rather a disservice to the upcoming national politician instead of being a boost because there is ample evidence that whatever this erstwhile civilian dictator lays his hands upon turns to dust.

Youth express their displeasure over Obasanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi

His endorsement of the OBIdient brand has consequently doomed the Peter Obi candidacy.

Ogar said:

"We find it necessary to call out former President Obasanjo for his double standard and attempt to scam Nigerians as to his true identity.

"The same Obasanjo, who ceremonially shredded his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) membership card as he swore off politics, has now appointed himself the Labour Party’s chief.

"We also wonder if Obasanjo is unaware of Peter Obi’s ethno-sectarian bigotry that saw him only favouring Catholics and his clan members as the governor of Anambra state.

"If Obasanjo was unaware of this ugly side of his “mentee” then he definitely cannot play the ostrich in the ugly matter of the expose in the Pandora Papers, including how Obi invested Anambra state’s money in his family business. These behaviours certainly are at variance with Nigeria that the youth are yearning for."

PYFN further advised Obasanjo to first wash his hands clean of the blood of the innocent before attempting to teach the youth how to elect their leaders.

The statement added:

"For Peter Obi, we advise that he should seek and learn from a humane mentor before returning to attempt to be Nigeria’s president as the man he currently holds as his mentor is too evil to have any electoral value."

Tinubu or Peter Obi? Obasanjo drops new open letter, reveals his anointed presidential candidate

After months of speculations, former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed the presidential candidate he is backing.

Obasanjo picked Peter Obi of the Labour Party ahead of others as he released an open letter to Nigerians on Sunday, January 2023.

The elder statesman who no longer participates in partisan politics revealed why he picked Obi over other contenders.

Huge setback for Atiku as Peter Obi's new spokesman says Obasanjo is fully backing LP flagbearer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akin Osuntokun, the newly appointed director-general of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP), said Obasanjo was “fully” in support of Peter Obi.

Osuntokun disclosed this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, December 28.

Asked if Obasanjo is “fully backing” Obi’s campaign, Osuntokun responded with an emphatic “Yes!”

Source: Legit.ng