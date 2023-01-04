There are talks that Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida has pledged full support for Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, ahead of the 2023 polls

However, the reports have been debunked by the former Nigerian military leader who described them as lies

The rebuttal was given recently by Prince Kassim Afegbua, IBB's media aide who insisted that such a position from his principal can only come from a signed statement

A former Nigerian military administrator, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd) has reacted to a viral claim that he has endorsed Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, ahead of 2023.

IBB said he has not endorsed anyone for the presidency yet (Photo: Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

In a parody account allegedly used by Babangida, but actually belonging to a Twitter subscriber, @General_Ibbro, the former Nigerian leader was claimed to have said:

"Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo will forever be a true elder statesman and a boss in the military. No serving General in the Nigerian Army today joined the military earlier than 1982.

"By then, Obasanjo had already finished his military career. I respect him a lot, with his endorsement."

However, IBB's spokesman, Prince Kassin Afegbua, has denied the statement, insisting that his principal does not have a Twitter account.

Afegbua made it clear that if Babangida will speak on endorsing anyone, it will be contained in a signed statement.

The media aide, therefore, advised Nigerians to ignore the report which he described as being fabricated by liars.

His words:

“It is not true, please. Ignore the report of the endorsement. IBB doesn’t have a Twitter handle.↳

“If he is going to speak, it will be through a signed statement, not Twitter. Those behind the Twitter statement are liars."

