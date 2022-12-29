The new spokesman for the Labour Party presidential campaign, Akin Osuntokun, said ex-President Obasanjo is backing Peter Obi

Osuntokun who is Obasanjo's former aide also spoke on his appointment as the Labour Party campaign spokesman after Doyin Okupe's resignation

The LP party spokesman further reacted to the appearance of his name on the INEC website as a senatorial candidate on the platform of the ZLP

Akin Osuntokun, the newly appointed director-general of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP), says former President Olusegun Obasanjo is “fully” in support of Peter Obi.

Osuntokun disclosed this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, December 28.

Peter Obi's new spokesman Akin Osuntokun said Obasanjo is backing the Labour Party presidential candidate. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Asked if Obasanjo is “fully backing” Obi’s campaign, Osuntokun responded with an emphatic “Yes!”

Osuntokun's statement comes barely 24 hours after the LP announced the former presidential aide as its new presidential campaign DG.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He was appointed following the resignation of Doyin Okupe who resigned after a Federal High Court in Abuja convicted him for violating the Money Laundering Act.

Obasanjo recommended Osintokun as Peter Obi's campaign DG?

Meanwhile, Osuntokun declined to comment on whether or not his appointment was based on Obasanjo's recommendation.

“You’ll have to ask the presidential candidate, my principal, whether it was an Obasanjo slot and that was how the position was filled.

“Don’t forget that I was the immediate zonal coordinator of the campaign in southwest, so this is essentially an elevation. It is not that I’m just joining the campaign organisation, but if you say that it’s Obasanjo’s slot, people have different perceptions and you’re at liberty to say so," he said.

He noted that the focus should not be on who is behind his appointment, but on what he brings to the table.

“Forget about who recommended me or whether I’m filling the slot of somebody. That is not an issue. It’s my capacity and competence to do the job that matters most. If Obasanjo recommends a very competent person who will lead the party to victory, why should I have any issues with that. For me, it’s a non-issue,” he said.

I have abandoned ZLP senatorial race, says Osuntokun

Osuntokun also addressed the alleged conflict of interest resulting from his name appearing on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) website as the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) senatorial candidate for Ekiti central in the 2023 elections.

The LP spokesman said he is no longer running for Senate on the ZLP platform.

“No. I’ve abandoned it if that is what you want to say," he said.

2023: "Nigeria must move forward, look beyond APC, PDP" - Osuntokun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osuntoku urged Nigerians to sue for progress and change and overlook the current dispensation of political parties that have turned the country into ruins.

He stated that Nigeria needs a revival and a government that understands governance and what it means to be of service to the people.

“The kind of politics in Nigeria is disastrous. The political structure is criminal. It’s ambiguous that people clamouring for change are the ones labeling those ready to work for such change," Osuntokun said.

Source: Legit.ng