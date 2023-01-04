FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council, Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo says Nigeria is in its predicament not because of the violence of the bad people but the silence of the good people.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

He made this statement on Tuesday, January 3 during Channels TV's late-night program "Politics Today" anchored by Seun Okinbaloye.

Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo said ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's endorsement of his principal was based on the premise that he passed the requirement. Photo: @realkenokonkwo

Source: Instagram

Okonkwo's statement was in reaction to criticisms by opposition parties over ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's endorsement of his principal and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He said:

"Obasanjo has refused to keep silent in times of moral crisis. We are in a crisis in this country. Obasanjo wants to escape going to hell by being an accomplice to corrupt leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Because any nation that votes corrupt politicians are no longer victims but accomplices."

Okonkwo further stated that ex-President Obasanjo over the years has been an advocate against moral crisis as he has refused to keep silent over the deteriorated state of affairs in Nigeria.

He stated that Obasanjo's cumulative experience as a military head of state and a democratic president which spans 11 years distinguishes him as one who understands the nitty-gritty of being the president of the most populous black nation in the world.

The Labour Party chieftain said:

"Obasanjo knows everything that is required to sit on that seat.

"Let us come to his letter. In law, the reason for a judgement is more important than the judgement itself. That is why when a court gives judgement, we the lawyers say 'no' we want to know their reasons.

"Let us hear the reasons Obasanjo enumerated in his letter. He said whoever wants to be president must meet up with four factors; which he summarised in the acronym TVCP (Track record, Vision, Character, Physical ability).

Source: Legit.ng