Adamu Garba, the deputy director of new media Tinubu/Shetima grassroots independent campaign council is not pleased with ex-President Obasanjo

This was shortly after the former military head of state endorsed the presidential bid of Peter Obi in his new year's message

Garba in a two-paragraph tweet described Obasanjo as 'desperately envious' of his principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Adamu Garba has hit out at ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo over his endorsement of Peter Obi's presidential bid.

Obasanjo in his new year message on Sunday, January 1 publicly endorsed the presidential bid of the former Anambra state governor.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo continues to suffer backlash following his new year's message where he endorsed Peter Obi, the flagbearer of Labour Party. Photo: Mr Peter Obi

In the letter, Obasanjo also reflected on the controversial statement of the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abeokuta where he said "Emi lokan" a Yoruba phrase which means "It is my turn".

Obasanjo in his new year message referred to the statement as a wrong mentality for anyone who wants to wield the mantle of leadership.

Reacting to Obasanjo's endorsement of Obi, the deputy director of new media Tinubu/Shetima grassroots independent campaign council, Adamu Garba described the ex-President as an envious man.

He stated that Obasanjo was envious of his principal's rise to political stardom.

Garba's tweet reads:

"Envy is an immense disease. I respect & continue to respect General Olusegun Obasanjo. However, I advise him to outgrow his envy of Tinubu at this stage of his life.

"Obasanjo is desperately envious of the rise and shine of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his lost in this one is sure to come."

Netizens hit back at Garba over his disrespectful tweet to Obasanjo

Meanwhile, some netizens were quick to react to Garba as the majority condemned his tweet as being 'childish.'

@wuyi_oyetunde said:

"What is Envy? Envy is longing to have something that belongs to another person. What does Tinubu have that OBJ doesn't have in abundance. BAT wants to be President.

"OBJ completed 8years about 16years ago aside the over 2years as Head of State! Think deeper next time."

@Ericasomba said:

"An ex Army general, one time military head of state, 2x elected president and three (3) times Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, envious of a former governor and presidential candidate? Bro whatever you are smoking, pls pass it on."

Meanwhile, Faisal Umar another Twitter handle who reacted to Garba's tweet approached the entire situation in another separate dimension.''

He said:

"Obasanjo knew more than anyone could imagine that Peter Obi isn't coming through, however, that's a tactical way of destroying Atiku's chances.

"Endorsing Tinubu will make it look more of a kinsmen affair. My thoughts."

