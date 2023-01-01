The internal crisis rocking the PDP has continued to worsen even as the 2023 general elections draw nearer

This is Governor Wike tacked his Delta state counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, for saying Atiku will win with or without the support of the G5 Governors

Wike who is the arrowhead of the G5 Governors group said God doesn’t give power to the “wicked and treacherous”

Port Harcourt, River state - Governor Nyesom Wike has responded to a comment by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the crisis rocking the party worsens ahead of the 2023 general election

Okowa, the Delta state governor, had earlier boasted that the PDP will win the presidential election with or without the support of the G5 Governors, The Cable reported.

Governor Wike tackled Okowa after saying Atiku will win the 2023 presidential election with or without the support of the G5 Governors. Photo credits: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Governor Okowa

Source: Facebook

The G5 governors include Wike and his allies. They are not backing their party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, after their demand for Iyorchia Ayu to step down as PDP national chairman was rejected.

2023 presidency: It is only God that can help us win, says Okowa

Speaking at a rally in Delta state on Friday, December 30, Okowa said it is only the power of God that can help the PDP to win.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“It is only the power of God that can help us to win. So, whether the G5 said that they would work with APC or any other party, we will win."

God doesn't give power to the wicked, Wike replies

Speaking on Saturday, December 31, during the flag-off of the construction of the Ogbo-Ihugbodo road in Ahoada east LGA, Wike said those behind that statement should understand that God doesn’t give power to the “wicked and treacherous”.

He said:

“Don’t be treacherous in life because you want power. God will never give power to the wicked. Our hands are clean; we have not done anything wrong."

He insisted that the G5 Governors' demand for Ayu to step down for a southerner is for every member of the party to have a sense of belonging, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

The Rivers state governor said he is also aware that it is only God that gives power.

“But our prayer is that ‘God, don’t allow those who will sell off Nigeria to be in power’. Our prayer is ‘God, don’t allow anybody that people will have an agreement with, and in the next two minutes, the person will change’," he said.

“Our prayer is that almighty God will not allow those who will betray their brothers when they have agreed with their brothers to do something. God, may you never allow such people.”

Nigerians react

Mustapha Gembu said:

"I disagree with you, Mr. Wike for the first time, among the so-called 5G governors beside you, there are wicked and treacherous men among.

"To nail it on the head, you can't tell us people like governor Ortom and Ikpeazu who are owing civil servants and pensioners are not wicked and treacherous."

Prince Faith Peter said:

"Very true those who betray the party in 2015 made the PDP lose election have no place in speaking of the outcome..keep it sir."

Olanipekun Henry said:

"Must you respond to everything, Your Excellency? Please go and join any party of your choice and let enjoy peace."

Haruna Abunakar said:

"The truth is you have been defeated by ATIKU so go and rest by February 25th ATIKU Will come out victorious by the grace of God."

How six PDP governors will end Atiku's presidential ambition in January - Fani-Kayode

In another report, Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claimed that six PDP governors will declare their support for the ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in January 2023.

Fani-Kayode who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council made this disclosure on his verified social media pages on Friday, December 30.

The claim by the FFK as he is fondly called comes amid the report that the G5 Governors (five aggrieved PDP governors) had struck a deal with Tinubu in London.

Source: Legit.ng