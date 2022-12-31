More and more reactions continue to trail the infamous meeting of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Wike-led G-5 governors in London

One of the latest reactions is from the governor of Sokoto state and director-general of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign, Aminu Tambuwal

In his reaction, he revealed that the PDP is patiently waiting for the G-5 governors to declare their preferred presidential candidate before taking an action

Sokoto state governor and director-general of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organization, Aminu Tambuwal has stated that he will take an action against Governor Nyesom Wike and his G-5 crew when they reveal whom they will support at the presidential polls.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Governor Tambuwal revealed that the party is willing to use all avenues to caution any of its erring members.

Amid the ongoing crisis in PDP, Gov Wike and Gov Tambuwal both have a long history of friendship which is believed to have gone soar since the PDP primaries. Photo: Gov Nyesom Wike, Gov Aminu Tambuwal

Source: Facebook

Governor Tabuwal made these revelations while speaking to newsmen on Friday, December 30.

His reaction is coming after the infamous meeting the Governor Wike-led G-5 cohorts had with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Governor Tambuwal according to PM News was quoted saying:

“The five good colleagues that are in G-5…. You know, I have always been saying this: we engage in political engineering and political negotiations. It is not a war of attrition.

“I always submit that in this our business, whatever it is that you are doing , even if you try to hide it, it will come out. You cannot plan and execute a political project in your own bedroom. You must come out with it

“So, when my colleagues resolve on what to do, I think it is then that the party will now respond on whatever position they have taken.”

PDP crisis: G-5 governors demand

The G-5 governors have been at loggerheads with the PDP hierarchies after they failed to meet their demands.

The G-5 governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike with other members like Governors Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Uguwanyi and Seyi Makinde of Abia, Benue, Enugu and Oyo states are demanding the resignation of Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP.

Their demand is based on the premise the chairman and the presidential candidate cannot come from the same region (north), hence, the chairmanship seat should be zoned to another region (south) to ensure equity, fairness and inclusivity in the party.

Source: Legit.ng