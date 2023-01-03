In what appears to be a different tale is the revelation made by Bayelsa state governor Douye Diri regarding the PDP crisis

Governor Diri revealed the leadership of the opposition party wants Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike and his cohorts to return back to the PDP

Meanwhile, Wike and his loyalists have maintained that the leadership of the party cannot suspend them because they are acting in line with the PDP's constitution

A report by The Punch has it that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants the five aggrieved governors of the party back to the PDP.

Duoye made this disclosure when he met with the Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, January 2nd, for over three hours to strategise and ensure the PDP’s victory in the forthcoming presidential election.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state says PDP wants the aggrieved governors back. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

What PDP intends for Wike and his cohorts

Governor Diri, who spoke on the position of the G-5 governors (Nyesom Wike – Rivers, Samuel Ortom -Benue, Seyi Makinde – Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu – Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State), said the party was not ruling out discussing with them to persuade them to return, support and work for the victory of the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We want a united PDP and each time we meet, we focus and discuss the unity. We are not ruling out speaking to our brothers even today, we have also discussed the possibility of speaking to them to return to our party.

“We are calling on our brother-governors to be part of their own party and work in unity with every other person. We still want our brother governors back so we can visit them the way we visited our brother, Governor Okowa who by God’s grace will be the Vice-President of Nigeria,” Diri added.

PDP Crisis: Will Makinde be casualty of Wike’s led G5 governors' rift with Atiku? Fresh permutation emerges

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has been seen by some political pundits to be the biggest casualty in the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Oyo state governor is part of the G5 Governors or Integrity Group that have restrained themselves from participating in the campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

But Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit.ng, posited that it is the people of Oyo state and not its political gladiators that will determine the governor’s fate in the 2023 election.

PDP Crisis: Wike mocks Atiku as Obasanjo endorses Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has commented on the recent endorsement of Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Wike said he had wished Obasanjo did not endorse any candidate while shading Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

Taunting Atiku, the Rivers governor said something is fundamentally wrong if you serve under someone for 8 years and that person could not recommend you.

Source: Legit.ng