The crisis rocking the opposition PDP has taken a new dimension, a few months before the 2023 general elections

This is Governor Nyesom Wike and his loyalists challenging the leadership of the PDP over sanction threats

According to the aggrieved governors, they have simply done nothing wrong to deserve a suspension from the party

It became glaring on Thursday, December 29, that the five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), popularly known as G-5, have crossed the Rubicon in their bid to support a southern presidential candidate other than their party’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

They vehemently dared the national leadership of the party to proceed with the threat to sanction them for supporting any other presidential candidate instead of Atiku.

Wike and his loyalists dare PDP over sanction threats. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Wike and his cohorts dare Ayu, sends strong message to Atiku, others

The G-5 governors who are currently in London to decide on the candidate to back in the 2023 presidential election insisted that they have done nothing wrong to deserve sanction by the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They called PDP’s bluff, saying threats of sanctions do not scare them, even as they stated that those proposing such sanctions know the consequences, Leadership report confirmed.

Wike reacts

Disdaining the threat to sanction them for anti-party activities, Governor Wike told the newspaper on Thursday, December 29, that the group was not afraid of any suspension from the party.

Speaking in Port Harcourt through his commissioner for information and communications, Alabo-elect Chris Finebone, the Rivers governor said,

“We are watching if they can do that. It is those who want to do it (suspension) that deserves to speak.

“Let those who think they want to suspend Governor Wike and others attempt it. That means they want to plant a wind; they will reap a whirlwind.”

Why we met Tinubu in London, G5 Governor reveals

Meanwhile, a previous report by Legit.ng indicates that one of the members of the G5 Governors confirmed they met with Tinubu in London.

A source quoted the unnamed governor as saying:

“It (the meeting) was part of the ongoing consultations with all stakeholders. We have said that we will make our position known in January. Don’t jump the gun.”

Tension looms as PDP alleges APC killed its member, makes strong demand

The Oyo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) killed one of its members in the state.

Mudasiru Baraka, a member of the PDP from ward 4 Tengba, Oyo east local government area, who is considered a grassroots mobilizer in Oyo town is dead.

Akeem Olatunji, the spokesperson of the PDP in the state, in a statement on Wednesday, December 28, alleged that the APC in Oyo sponsored the assassination of Baraka.

Source: Legit.ng