A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Kashim Afegbua, has alleged that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a meeting with some APC governors in Dubai.

Afegbua, who is a former commissioner for information in Edo, said the former vice president, alongside his loyalists, held a secret meeting with 3 APC governors in Dubai, Independent reported.

How many APC governors hold a secret meeting with Atiku in Dubai?

The staunch supporter of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, alleged that Atiku had also set up a committee that will work on manipulating Bimodal Voters' Accreditation System (BVAS).

The BVAS is the technology the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) intended to deploy for the 2023 general election.

Afegbua further promise to reveal the identities of the APC governors who allegedly held a secret meeting with Atiku in Dubai.

His statement reads in part:

"Atiku group held a meeting with three APC Governors in Dubai, but it won’t yield any positive result. I am also aware that the Atiku group has set up a committee on INEC with the sole purpose on how to manipulate the BVAS by front-loading figures”.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike, on his arrival from London to Port Harcourt on Friday, December 30, made the same allegation in Port Harcourt.

Wike said this while condemning media speculation about his activities, adding that the media turned blind eye to the secret meetings Atiku held with some APC governors in Dubai.

Source: Legit.ng