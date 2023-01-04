Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state has said all APC governors are backing the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

Kano - The governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Bagudu, has dismissed the claims that some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors were working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the ambition of the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The governor stated this at the APC presidential campaign rally in Kano on Wednesday, January 4, Vanguard reported.

Bagudu who is the leader of the Progressive Governors Forum said all the APC governors are backing Tinubu.

“The claims by some people that some APC governors are negotiating with the opposition are false. All our governors are in support of Tinubu’s candidacy,” he said.

Wike claims Atiku met with APC governors in Dubai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Nyesom Wike alleged that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had been having meetings with some APC governors, but the Nigeria media had refused to cover it.

Wike made the claim in a video shared by Channels Television on its Twitter page on his arrival with other G5 governors in Port Harcourt from the United Kingdom (UK).

He said he and his colleagues were aware of the meeting between Atiku and some APC governors in Dubai, accusing the media of being biased.

Atiku met with APC governors in Dubai

In a similar development, an APC chieftain in Edo state, Kashim Afegbua, alleged that Atiku had a meeting with some APC governors in Dubai.

Afegbua, who is a former commissioner for information in Edo, said the former vice president, alongside his loyalists, held a secret meeting with three APC governors in Dubai.

The staunch supporter of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, alleged that Atiku had also set up a committee that will work on manipulating Bimodal Voters' Accreditation System (BVAS).

