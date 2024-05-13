A Nigerian man said his younger brother did so well in the JAMB examination, prompting him to share the results online

The result showed that the boy scored high in all subjects he registered for in the just-concluded UTME

He scored 69 in English language, 86 in mathematics, 83 in physics, and 83 in chemistry, bringing his total to 321

A student who did well in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was praised after his result was shared online.

The boy scored high marks, and his result in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has thrown his family into a frenzy of celebrations.

His brother, Femi Adebayo, shared the UTME result online, noting that the results was so good that he could not continue to cover it.

The result shared by Femi showed that his brother, Ololade Adebayo, was a science student. He registered for use of English, mathematics, physics and chemistry, and he scored high marks in all of them.

Ololade scored 69 in English language, 86 in mathematics, 83 in physics, and 83 in chemistry, bringing his aggregate to 321.

His brother wrote on X:

"Good evening, everyone. I am Oluwafemi Adebayo. My brother is Ololade Adebayo. Here is his JAMB result. It is so good that I can't cover it again. Somebody celebrate with me."

Many students have seen their results and are taking to social media to share it for people to see. While some sharing their results did exceedingly well, others are still wondering if they would gain admission with the marks they obtained in the crucial examination.

Despite the reported low performance of some candidates who scored below 200, many posted impressive performances in the 2024 JAMB exam.

Student shares JAMB UTME score

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an art student checked her JAMB UTME results online using the simple SMS method, and the result was sent to her phone.

The student, Sam-Edudje Oghenefejiro, shared her result on Facebook, indicating she scored 279 in the 2024 JAMB.

She scored 65 in the use of English, 86 in government, 66 in literature and 62 marks in Christian Religious Knowledge.

