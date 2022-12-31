Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Anap Foundation has released two polls which it commissioned NOI Polls to conduct

Many Nigerians generally misconstrued that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi won the two polls

This analysis, however, shows Obi did not win the polls, pointing out and explaining the important details which appear to have escaped the attention of many

On Wednesday, December 21, Anap Foundation released the results of the poll it commissioned NOI Polls Limited to conduct.

Just like its first poll released in September, the latest one also showed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi is ahead of others.

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi wants to succeed President Buhari in 2023. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

2023 presidential election: The September poll by Anap Foundation

The results of the September poll showed Obi in the lead, with 21% of voters proposing to vote for him.

Meanwhile, 13% each proposed to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came a distant fourth with 3% of voters proposing to vote for him.

Results of Anap Foundation’s polls on the 2023 presidential election conducted in September. Data source: Anap Foundation

Source: UGC

2023 presidential election: The December poll by Anap Foundation

While 23% of voters opted to vote for Obi, 13% proposed to vote for Tinubu.

Also, 10% went for Atiku while 2% of voters proposed to vote for Kwankwaso.

Results of Anap Foundation’s polls on the 2023 presidential election conducted in December. Data source: Anap Foundation

Source: UGC

Though the two polls show Obi is in the lead, further details of the results indicate that the Labour Party flagbearer is not the winner, as misconstrued by many, especially his supporters.

Anap Foundation’s polls: Who is the winner? The undecided voters and those who chose not to reveal their preferred choice

For the September poll, details of the findings show that 32% are undecided while 15% prefer not to reveal their preferred candidate.

If added, it means one does not yet know who 47% of voters will vote for. Yet, Obi only has 8% lead in the poll.

Also, details of the second poll by Anap Foundation show that “undecided voters and those who prefer not to reveal their preferred candidate add up to a whopping 29% and 23% respectively.”

If we also proceed to add those who refused to disclose their preferences and others yet to make up their minds, the result shows we still don’t know who the 52% majority of voters will vote for.

Meanwhile, Obi only has a 10%-point lead in the second poll.

The implication of the two polls is that the LP flagbearer may easily lose the top spot if a huge number of the undecided voters and those who chose not to reveal their preferred choice go for either Tinubu or Atiku.

Anap Foundation also admits this by submitting that “the battle ahead lies in the hands of the undecided/swing voters.”

The foundation also conceded in its summary that the polls are inconclusive in terms of establishing a clear winner.

For now, the winner of the polls is not Peter Obi, the winner is “the undecided voters/those who chose not to reveal their preferred candidate”.

