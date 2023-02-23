Atedo Peterside, the president of the Anap foundation, has endorsed Peter Obi, the Lboaur Party presidential flagbearer

Anap foundation has conducted 3 consecutive polls that all predicted the former governor of Anambra as the winner of the forthcoming election

Peterside said his support for Peter Obi has no influence on the credibility of the polls his organisation has conducted so far

The president of Anap foundation, Atedo Peterside, has publicly declared his support for Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential torchbearer in the February 25 presidential election.

According to The Cable, Peterside endorsed the former governor of Anambra state during a programme covered by the Arise TV on Wednesday, February 22.

The Anap boss disclosed that his support for Obi did not influence the credibility of the presidential poll its organisation had carried out.

Anap foundation is one of the most prominent and consistent pollsters that carry out opinion polls ahead of the Nigeria's general election.

About 3 periodical polls were released by the organisation ahead of the forthcoming presidential election in the last 6 months, in which Obi leads in all the poll.

Mixed reactions from politicians across the country greeted the polls. The All Progressives Congress (APC) once faulted the methodology used in conducting the polls, saying they are "deliberately skewed".

In his reaction, Peterside, alleged that the politicians are just being discriminating in accepting the result of the poll results.

He added that similar polls were held for some governorship election, predicting winning for their candidates. They accepted those polls and rejected the ones against them.

