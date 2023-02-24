A lot is happening in the polity, less than twenty-four hours to the 2023 presidential election, slated for Saturday February 25

In an unfolding development, the logo of the Labour Party has been declared missing on the ballot paper in Ondo state

In fact, this has led to calls for the postponement of the Saturday's election by the leadership of the party in Ondo

A report by The Nation has it that the logo of the Labour Party (LP) is missing on the ballot papers sent to Ondo State.

Reating, the leadership of the The Labour Party in the state, has called for the postponement of Saturday, February 25, general elections in Ondo State over absence of its logo in the ballot papers, a report by The Nation further confirmed.

The fate of Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer is shaking as Ondo LP calls for postponement of 2023 polls over missing logo on ballot. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Labour Party laments barely 24 hours to polls

It said its logo was missing in the ballot papers to be used for elections into Ondo Central Senatorial District and five House of Representative seats.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The party, however, called on INEC to the postponement of the election in seven House of Representatives and one Senatorial area across the state until the needful was done, a report by Vanguard confirmed.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state secretary of the party, Abiodun Agbaje, alleged that it ” was a deliberate act to disenfranchise our supporters.

2023 Election: Will Peter Obi’s “No Shi Shi” Survive “Money Bags” Politics

The 2023 presidential election is only a day away, but unlike past elections, it’s a challenging task to predict the outcome of what appears like a four-horse race.

Going formidably to the poll are the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu of the APC and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP.

The Labour Party and Peter Obi have, since the beginning of the presidential election campaign, continued to ride on the goodwill of Nigerian youths who have volunteered to campaign for the LP candidate with their resources, spending hours on social media and making themselves available at rallies without being hired, unlike what used to be the case during campaigns.

Reactions as Stears Poll predicts winner of 2023 presidency between Tinubu and Peter Obi

A predictive poll by Stears, which predicted the winner of the 2023 presidential election has stirred reactions from the supporters of the major presidential candidates.

The poll by the pan-African data company predicted that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), will win the 2023 presidential election if there is a high turnout of voters.

Reacting to the poll, Ahmad Abba Dangata, a former APC national youth leader aspirant, said Tinubu will win the election whether the turnout is high or low.

Source: Legit.ng